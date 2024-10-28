Starbox Group Holdings Signs Software Purchase Deal

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has entered into a software purchase agreement involving Helix Holdings Limited as the seller and Irace Technology Limited as the purchaser. This deal centers around the sale of the ‘Immersive Avatar Artistry Lab System,’ a comprehensive software package. This agreement signifies a strategic move for Starbox Group Holdings in the tech industry.

