News & Insights

Stocks

Starbox Group Holdings Signs Software Purchase Deal

October 28, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has entered into a software purchase agreement involving Helix Holdings Limited as the seller and Irace Technology Limited as the purchaser. This deal centers around the sale of the ‘Immersive Avatar Artistry Lab System,’ a comprehensive software package. This agreement signifies a strategic move for Starbox Group Holdings in the tech industry.

For further insights into STBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STBX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.