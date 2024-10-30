Starbox Group Holdings Ltd trading halted, news pending

19:50 EDT Starbox Group (STBX) Holdings Ltd trading halted, news pending
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STBX:
- Starbox Group Boosts Tech Portfolio with Software Acquisition
- Starbox Group Secures Software Deal with Tech Firms
- Starbox Group Holdings Signs Software Purchase Deal
- Starbox Group Holdings Announces Major Share Consolidation
- Starbox Group started to support 180 Degrees Bandcom with StarboxAI Pro
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.