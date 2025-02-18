Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Secures Trademark Registrations in the Philippines to Boost Southeast Asia Expansion

Starbox Group Holdings registers trademarks in the Philippines, enhancing regional expansion and brand identity in Southeast Asia.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has announced the successful registration of its trademarks “Starbox,” “StarboxAI,” and “StarboxChat” in the Philippines, a significant step in its strategy for regional expansion in Southeast Asia. This move is aimed at strengthening the company's brand identity and intellectual property as it seeks to capitalize on the growing e-commerce and digital payment landscape in the Philippines. CEO Mr. Lee Choon Wooi emphasized that this milestone reflects Starbox's commitment to building a strong brand and enhancing its AI-driven solutions for merchants and consumers. The company anticipates that its cash rebates ecosystem will thrive in this dynamic market, contributing to economic growth in the region and providing value for customers and shareholders as it scales operations across Southeast Asia.

Potential Positives

The successful registration of trademarks in the Philippines marks a significant milestone in Starbox's regional expansion strategy, enhancing its brand identity and presence in a key market.

This move strengthens Starbox’s intellectual property portfolio, reinforcing credibility and trust among merchants and consumers.

The trademark registrations position Starbox to capitalize on growth opportunities, particularly in the rapidly evolving e-commerce and digital payment landscape in the Philippines.

Starbox anticipates that its efforts will solidify its competitive advantage and establish a foundation for deeper market penetration in Southeast Asia.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's focus on trademark registration and brand identity, which may suggest a lack of substance in actual service offerings or financial performance.

Forward-looking statements indicate that the company cannot assure investors that their expectations will be met, highlighting potential volatility and risk in its future operations.

The mention of known and unknown risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements section may raise concerns about the company's actual capabilities and market stability.

FAQ

What trademarks has Starbox registered in the Philippines?

Starbox has successfully registered the trademarks “Starbox,” “StarboxAI,” and “StarboxChat” in the Philippines.

Why is the Philippines important for Starbox's expansion?

The Philippines, with its growing population, is key to Starbox’s regional expansion strategy and market growth.

How will trademark registration benefit Starbox?

The trademark registrations will enhance brand protection, credibility, and trust among merchants and consumers in the Philippines.

What services does Starbox provide to merchants?

Starbox offers cash rebates, advertising, payment solutions, and AI-driven systems to enhance the retail shopping experience.

How does Starbox plan to leverage AI in its services?

Starbox aims to integrate AI-driven systems into its platform to improve consumer experiences and merchant outreach in the region.

Full Release



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the “Company”), a service provider of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions with a goal of becoming a comprehensive artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions provider in Southeast Asia, today announced the successful registration of its “Starbox,” “StarboxAI,” and “StarboxChat” trademarks in the Philippines. This milestone marks an important step in the Company’s regional expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to establishing a strong presence in Southeast Asia. The Philippines has a growing population, that make it a key market in Starbox’s growth trajectory, aligning with the Company’s expansion plans.





The trademark registrations underscore Starbox’s strategic focus on strengthening its intellectual property portfolio and brand identity across Southeast Asia. As the Company grows its regional presence, securing such intellectual property rights is expected to strengthen brand identity, enhance credibility, and reinforce trust among merchants and consumers. This move is also anticipated to solidify Starbox’s competitive advantage in the local market and lay the foundation for deeper market penetration.





“We believe securing our trademarks in the Philippines is a major milestone for Starbox,” said Mr. Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Starbox. “It reflects our dedication to building a strong and recognizable brand across Southeast Asia while reinforcing our vision to delivering seamless AI-driven solutions for merchants and consumers. With the Philippines experiencing e-commerce and digital payment adoption, we see tremendous potential for our cash rebates model to thrive and benefit millions of users.”





As one of Southeast Asia’s dynamic economies, the Philippines plays a crucial role in Starbox’s regional expansion strategy. Starbox believes that the trademark registrations will both ensure legal brand protection and signal the Company’s readiness to capitalize on opportunities in a market it expects to drive ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations)’s annual GDP growth.





With a dense population, Starbox anticipates that Southeast Asia and the Philippines present immense growth potential for Starbox’s cash rebates ecosystem, and by integrating AI-driven systems into its platform, it will enhance the consumer shopping experience and facilitate merchant outreach.





As investors increasingly prioritize companies with robust regional footprints, Starbox believes that its growing presence in the Philippines—alongside its broader Southeast Asia strategy—will usher a clear pathway to capturing their growing consumer markets.





“Our vision goes beyond borders. We remain committed to delivering long-term value for our customers, partners, and future shareholders as we scale across the region.” added Mr. Lee Choon Wooi.











About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.







Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem, targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company also provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:





https://ir.starboxholdings.com





.









Forward-Looking









Statements











Certain





statements in this announcement are





forward-looking





statements. These





forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current





expectations





and





projections





about





future





events





that





the





Company





believes





may





affect





its financial condition,





results





of





operations,





business





strategy





and





financial





needs.





Investors





can identify





these





forward-looking





statements





by





words





or





phrases





such





as





“approximates,”





“assesses,” “believes,”





“hopes,”





“expects,”





“anticipates,”





“estimates,”





“projects,”





“intends,”





“plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation





to





update





or





revise





publicly





any





forward-looking





statements





to





reflect





subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements





are





reasonable,





it





cannot





assure





you





that





such





expectations





will





turn





out





to





be





correct, and





the





Company





cautions





investors





that





actual





results





may





differ





materially





from





the





anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.









For





more





information,





please





contact:









Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.







Investor Relations Department





Email:





ir@starboxholdings.com











Ascent





Investor





Relations





LLC







Tina Xiao





Phone: +1-646-932-7242





Email:





investors@ascent-ir.com







