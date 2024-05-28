Starbox Group Facilitates Major Software Sale

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., a Cayman Islands-based company, has entered into a software purchase agreement with Raetia Holdings Limited and IRACE Technology Limited. The agreement involves the sale of Raetia’s ‘Virtual Reality’ software to IRACE, with Starbox acting as the issuer. This deal includes the transfer of software assets, intellectual property rights, and related documentation as outlined in the agreement’s terms.

For further insights into STBX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.