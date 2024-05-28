News & Insights

Starbox Group Facilitates Major Software Sale

May 28, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., a Cayman Islands-based company, has entered into a software purchase agreement with Raetia Holdings Limited and IRACE Technology Limited. The agreement involves the sale of Raetia’s ‘Virtual Reality’ software to IRACE, with Starbox acting as the issuer. This deal includes the transfer of software assets, intellectual property rights, and related documentation as outlined in the agreement’s terms.

