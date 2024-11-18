Starbox Group Facilitates Major Software Acquisition

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has entered into a software purchase agreement alongside Five Points Gang & Company Ltd. and Irace Technology Limited. This agreement involves the sale of the ‘Creative Augmented Billboards Module’ software, complete with all its updates and documentation, marking a strategic acquisition for Irace Technology. The deal highlights Starbox’s involvement as the issuer and underscores its role in facilitating international business transactions.

