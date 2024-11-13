Starbox Group Expands Digital Assets with Strategic Acquisition

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed the acquisition of an Immersive Augmented Video Experience System Engine by issuing 4,375,000 Class A ordinary shares valued at $10.5 million. This strategic move involves a software purchase agreement with Honest Designs Limited and aims to bolster Starbox’s technological assets. The shares were issued to non-U.S. entities, highlighting the company’s international engagement in expanding its digital capabilities.

