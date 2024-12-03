News & Insights

Starbox Group Completes $9M Share Issuance and Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 04:35 pm EST

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has successfully completed a share issuance and acquisition of a Web Graphics Library Augmented 3D Framework Module by issuing 6,000,000 Class A ordinary shares valued at $9 million. This strategic move involved a software purchase agreement with Irace Technology Limited and Tech Fellows Limited, enhancing Starbox’s technological capabilities. The shares were issued under Regulation S, ensuring they were not acquired by U.S. persons, highlighting Starbox’s international market engagement.

