Starbox Group Bolsters Tech Holdings with Key Acquisition

November 12, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has completed the acquisition of a Cyberspace Expo Experience Lounge System by issuing 4.5 million Class A ordinary shares valued at $10.8 million. The transaction, closed on November 12, 2024, involved the purchase of software-related assets from Distributed Information Technologies Limited. This strategic move aims to strengthen Starbox’s position in the tech and cyberspace sectors.

