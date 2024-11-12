Starbox Group Bolsters Tech Holdings with Key Acquisition

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has completed the acquisition of a Cyberspace Expo Experience Lounge System by issuing 4.5 million Class A ordinary shares valued at $10.8 million. The transaction, closed on November 12, 2024, involved the purchase of software-related assets from Distributed Information Technologies Limited. This strategic move aims to strengthen Starbox’s position in the tech and cyberspace sectors.

