Starbox Group Acquires Advanced 3D Software Framework

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.
Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has entered into a software purchase agreement with Tech Fellows Limited and Irace Technology Limited. The transaction involves the sale and purchase of a Web Graphics Library (WebGL) Augmented 3D Framework Module. This strategic move highlights Starbox’s commitment to enhancing its technological capabilities.
