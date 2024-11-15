News & Insights

Starbox Achieves Nasdaq Compliance, Secures Market Listing

November 15, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company’s Class A ordinary shares maintained a closing bid price of $1.00 or higher for ten consecutive business days as of November 2024, resolving previous compliance issues.

