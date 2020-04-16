Starboard Withdraws Nominees To EBay Board

(RTTNews) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) said that Starboard Value has withdrawn its nomination of director candidates for election at eBay's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, following the hiring of Jamie Iannone as eBay's new chief executive officer. The company anticipates holding the 2020 Annual Meeting in June.

Devin Wenig had stepped down as President and CEO of eBay in September last year, amid pressure from activist investors.

In addition, eBay today said it expects to name a new independent director to its Board in the next few months and, as part of its evaluation process of potential director candidates, it will consider the individuals Starboard nominated.

