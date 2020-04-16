Starboard withdraws nominations to eBay board
April 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard is withdrawing its nominations to eBay Inc's board EBAY.O after the e-commerce company appointed Walmart WMT.N executive Jamie Iannone as its chief executive officer, the firms said on Thursday.
The hedge fund owns more than 1% of eBay's stock and last month revealed plans to install four directors on the company's 14-member board.
It had also called on the company to appoint an outsider as its permanent chief executive.
EBay shares were last up 1.5% in early trading.
The company said on Thursday it expects to name a new independent board director in the next few months and will consider the individuals nominated by Starboard.
EBay expects to hold its annual shareholder meeting in June.
