US Markets
EBAY

Starboard withdraws nominations to eBay board

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Activist investor Starboard is withdrawing its nominations to eBay Inc's board after the e-commerce company appointed Walmart executive Jamie Iannone as its chief executive officer, the firms said on Thursday.

April 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard is withdrawing its nominations to eBay Inc's board EBAY.O after the e-commerce company appointed Walmart WMT.N executive Jamie Iannone as its chief executive officer, the firms said on Thursday.

The hedge fund owns more than 1% of eBay's stock and last month revealed plans to install four directors on the company's 14-member board.

It had also called on the company to appoint an outsider as its permanent chief executive.

EBay shares were last up 1.5% in early trading.

The company said on Thursday it expects to name a new independent board director in the next few months and will consider the individuals nominated by Starboard.

EBay expects to hold its annual shareholder meeting in June.

UPDATE 1-EBay taps Walmart executive Iannone as CEO

UPDATE 4-Starboard nominates 4 to eBay's board, wants outsider as CEO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY WMT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular