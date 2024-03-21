Starboard Value nominates three candidates to Algonquin Power's board

Adds details and background in paragraph 2-6

March 21 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Starboard Value said on Thursday it had nominated three candidates to join the board of Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN.TO.

Starboard is the largest shareholder in Algonquin, with a stake of about 9%.

Thursday's announcement marks Starboard's latest effort to push for changes at the company, and comes months after it joined activist investor Corvex Management in urging Algonquin to sell a majority of its renewable assets to reduce debt and improve earnings.

In August, Algonquin said it was considering a sale of its renewable energy unit and announced its CEO's resignation.

"The company has made several important changes ... however, this has not been an easy engagement, with certain influential members of the board impeding progress and the majority of the board either passive or complicit," Starboard said in a statement.

Algonquin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Starboard nominees are Brett Carter, Chris Lopez and Rob Schriesheim. Algonquin's shareholder meeting is scheduled for June 4.

