Starboard Urges ACI Worldwide To Explore Strategic Alternatives, Incl Sale

(RTTNews) - Starboard Value LP, one of the largest shareholders of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW), with an ownership interest of about 9% of the company's outstanding shares, has urged the company to explore all available strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.

ACI has tremendous value, but it may not be appreciated in the public markets if organic growth rates do not significantly exceed guidance, Starboard said in a letter to the company.

Starboard believes a process to explore strategic alternatives will likely produce a better outcome for the benefit of shareholders.

