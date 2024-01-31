News & Insights

Markets
GDDY

Starboard Suggests GoDaddy To Address Undervaluation

January 31, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Investment advisor, Starboard Value LP, in a letter to GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) said that, despite profitability and growth potential, GoDaddy remained undervalued with an opportunity for significant shareholder value creation.

Starboard, a major shareholder of the domain registrar stated that GoDaddy should explore various options, including a share repurchase program, to address the undervaluation.

Further, the investment firm intends to keep a close eye on the company's upcomingearnings callto ensure that at least 40 percent growth plus profitability is achieved for fiscal year 2025.

Currently, GoDaddy's stock is slipping 0.56 percent, to $108.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.