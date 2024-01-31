Starboard Suggests GoDaddy To Address Undervaluation

(RTTNews) - Investment advisor, Starboard Value LP, in a letter to GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) said that, despite profitability and growth potential, GoDaddy remained undervalued with an opportunity for significant shareholder value creation.

Starboard, a major shareholder of the domain registrar stated that GoDaddy should explore various options, including a share repurchase program, to address the undervaluation.

Further, the investment firm intends to keep a close eye on the company's upcomingearnings callto ensure that at least 40 percent growth plus profitability is achieved for fiscal year 2025.

Currently, GoDaddy's stock is slipping 0.56 percent, to $108.39 on the New York Stock Exchange.

