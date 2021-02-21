Starboard SPAC nears $3.4 bln merger deal for Cyxtera - WSJ

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Starboard Value Acquisition Corp's SVAC.O special-purpose acquisition company is discussing a merger deal with Cyxtera Technologies Inc that would value the data-center provider at around $3.4 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Cyxtera's existing owners, including private-equity firms BC Partners and Medina Capital, are planning to roll their equity stakes into the combined firm, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be finalized by Monday, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the report said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.