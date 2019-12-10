US Markets

Starboard picks stake in Mednax, calls for co's sale - WSJ

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP is pushing healthcare service provider Mednax Inc MD.N to sell all or part of itself, reported the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.

Starboard, which acquired a sizable stake in the company, has privately nominated a majority slate of directors for Mednax's board. (https://on.wsj.com/2LHhJLb)

Mednax is in talks with Starboard for a withdrawal of the slate and if a deal is not reached, it could lead to a potential proxy battle, the report said.

