US Markets

Starboard nominates directors to eBay's board, seeks external CEO

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Activist investor Starboard Value said on Thursday it has nominated four directors to eBay Inc's board and urged the e-commerce firm to look for external candidates for the chief executive officer role.

Adds details from the letter, background

March 19 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value said on Thursday it has nominated four directors to eBay Inc's EBAY.O board and urged the e-commerce firm to look for external candidates for the chief executive officer role.

EBay's current board had difficulty making critical decisions as shown by the delay in making a CEO change that seemed inevitable after sustained underperformance, Starboard's portfolio manager Peter Feld wrote in a letter to eBay's board.

The company's former CEO Devin Wenig stepped down in September last year, citing differences with eBay's revamped board.

The company received fresh criticism earlier this year when Starboard said it had not moved fast enough to sell its classifieds business, which the activist investor feels competes with its main marketplace.

Reuters reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter, that Starboard would nominated minority slate of directors to eBay's board.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Vinay Dwivedi and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular