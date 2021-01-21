Commodities
Starboard nominates 8 directors to Corteva's board, aims to oust CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Activist investor Starboard Value LP said on Thursday it has nominated eight directors to the board of Corteva Inc, seeking to take control of the pesticide and seed maker with an aim to oust its chief executive officer.

The announcement comes just two months after Reuters reported, citing sources, that Corteva had decided to back CEO James Collins after Starboard criticized the company's management performance.

Starboard owns 11.7 million shares, or a 1.6% stake, in Corteva, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

