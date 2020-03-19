Starboard nominates 4 directors to eBay's board

March 19 (Reuters) - Starboard Value has nominated four directors to the board of e-commerce company eBay Inc EBAY.O, the activist investor said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.