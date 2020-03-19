US Markets

Starboard nominates 4 directors to eBay's board

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

March 19 (Reuters) - Starboard Value has nominated four directors to the board of e-commerce company eBay Inc EBAY.O, the activist investor said on Thursday.

