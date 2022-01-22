Starboard-Backed Acacia Research Reportedly Offers To Buy Kohl's For About $9 Bln

(RTTNews) - A group led by Acacia Research Corp., which activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP controls, offered to buy Kohl's Corp. (KSS) ?for $64 per share or about $9 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The consortium reportedly told the department-store chain it has received assurances from bankers that it would be able to get financing for the bid.

On Tuesday, Macellum Advisors GP, which holds nearly 5% of the outstanding common shares of Kohl's, said that the Board of Kohl's appears unwilling to address the drivers of long-term underperformance. If the Board is unwilling to pursue improvements, it should explore strategic alternatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.