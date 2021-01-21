Starboard Announces Eight Director Candidates For Corteva Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Starboard Value LP has delivered a letter to Gregory Page, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) reiterating its belief that Corteva's operating performance dramatically understates the intrinsic value of the company's assets. Starboard Value LP, one of the largest shareholders of Corteva, has nominated a slate of eight director candidates for election at the company's 2021 Annual Meeting. The director nominees are: Jacques Croisetière; Lisa Crutchfield; David Everitt; James Gallogly; Janet Giesselman; Kerry Preete; Susan Schnabel; and Jeffrey Smith.

Starboard said the Board's reluctance to seriously consider leadership change is highly concerning.

"We have identified an industry expert with a superb track record of success and excellence who is willing and able to lead Corteva immediately. The Board's refusal to even speak with the individual we have identified is inexplicable," Starboard Value stated.

