US Markets
GDDY

Starboard acquires stake worth $800 mln in GoDaddy

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc worth about $800 million, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Changes sourcing, adds details from filing

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy Inc GDDY.N worth about $800 million, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose 2.6% in premarket trading.

Starboard said that GoDaddy's shares were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity, according to the filing.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the acquisition of the stake. The report also said that Starboard plans to push the company to improve its performance.

Arizona-based GoDaddy has seen a surge in online traffic as several businesses increasingly shifted to digital operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starboard Value and GoDaddy did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M and Shailesh Kuber)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GDDY COWN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular