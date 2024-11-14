Star7’s Growth Boosted by €13M Minibond Issuance

Star7 S.p.A (IT:STAR7) has released an update.

Star7 S.p.A has issued a €13 million minibond, fully subscribed by UniCredit and partially guaranteed by SACE, to support its long-term growth and acquisitions. The company’s debt rating has been upgraded to ‘B1+’ due to improved financial performance and international business expansion. The funds will also support AI projects, which are expected to drive future development.

