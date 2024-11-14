News & Insights

Star7 S.p.A. Issues €13 Million Minibond for Strategic Growth

November 14, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Star7 S.p.A (IT:STAR7) has released an update.

Star7 S.p.A has issued a €13 million minibond, fully subscribed by UniCredit, to support its acquisition of CAAR Group’s business branch and invest in AI projects, reflecting its strategic growth plans. The company’s improved financial performance has led to an upgrade in its debt rating to ‘B1+’ by Modefinance, highlighting its diversified offerings and international expansion. These developments position Star7 as a significant player in the global product information services market.

