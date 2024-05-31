News & Insights

Stocks

The Star Updates Securities Trading Policy

May 31, 2024 — 04:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited has announced an update to its Securities Trading Policy, in line with ASX Listing Rule 12.10. The revised policy document is now available for shareholders and the public on the company’s website. This update reaffirms The Star’s commitment to maintaining transparency and adherence to regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into AU:SGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EHGRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.