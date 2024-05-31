The Star Updates Securities Trading Policy

Star Entertainment Group Limited (AU:SGR) has released an update.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited has announced an update to its Securities Trading Policy, in line with ASX Listing Rule 12.10. The revised policy document is now available for shareholders and the public on the company’s website. This update reaffirms The Star’s commitment to maintaining transparency and adherence to regulatory guidelines.

