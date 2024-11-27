News & Insights

Stocks

Star Shine Holdings Faces Volatile Share Price Due to Limited Shareholder Base

November 27, 2024 — 05:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Deyun Holding Ltd. (HK:1440) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Star Shine Holdings Group Limited has experienced significant share price volatility due to a high concentration of its shares being held by a small group of shareholders. As of November 15, 2024, over 91% of the company’s shares were controlled by a few major stakeholders, leading to dramatic price movements, including a 440% increase from August to November 2024. Investors are advised to exercise caution due to the potential for substantial price fluctuations.

For further insights into HK:1440 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.