Star Shine Holdings Faces Volatile Share Price Due to Limited Shareholder Base

Deyun Holding Ltd. (HK:1440) has released an update.
Star Shine Holdings Group Limited has experienced significant share price volatility due to a high concentration of its shares being held by a small group of shareholders. As of November 15, 2024, over 91% of the company’s shares were controlled by a few major stakeholders, leading to dramatic price movements, including a 440% increase from August to November 2024. Investors are advised to exercise caution due to the potential for substantial price fluctuations.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.