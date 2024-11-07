News & Insights

Stocks

Star Navigation Systems Expands Board of Directors

November 07, 2024 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Star Navigation Systems (TSE:SNA) has released an update.

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors with the resignation of Mr. Gary Panaich and the addition of Mr. Harmeet Gill and Mr. Allwyn Mendonca. These new appointments are expected to bring diverse expertise in finance and aviation, which will help the company enhance its strategic direction and focus on growth opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:SNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.