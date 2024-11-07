Star Navigation Systems Expands Board of Directors

Star Navigation Systems (TSE:SNA) has released an update.

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors with the resignation of Mr. Gary Panaich and the addition of Mr. Harmeet Gill and Mr. Allwyn Mendonca. These new appointments are expected to bring diverse expertise in finance and aviation, which will help the company enhance its strategic direction and focus on growth opportunities.

