Star Navigation Extends Share Purchase Warrants

November 13, 2024 — 01:35 pm EST

Star Navigation Systems (TSE:SNA) has released an update.

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. has announced an extension for the expiration dates of several share purchase warrants, allowing investors more time to exercise them at a set price. This move is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange and aims to provide flexibility to current and potential stakeholders.

