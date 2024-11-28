Star Minerals Shares AGM Success and Future Plans

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.
Star Minerals Ltd. announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Ian Stuart as a director and the approval to issue performance rights to related parties. The meeting showed strong support from shareholders, highlighting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. These developments could influence the company’s stock performance on the ASX.
