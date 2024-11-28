Star Minerals Sees Increased Stake by Jalein Pty Ltd

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has seen a notable increase in voting power, with Jalein Pty Ltd boosting its stake from 13.93% to 15.80%, acquiring over 3.8 million shares through various market transactions. This strategic move highlights growing interest and confidence in Star Minerals, potentially impacting its market dynamics and investor sentiment.

