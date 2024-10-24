News & Insights

Stocks

Star Minerals Ltd. Announces Digital AGM Approach

October 24, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, encouraging shareholders to pre-register and submit questions in advance to facilitate a smooth meeting process. The company is opting for digital communication, urging shareholders to access meeting documents online and update their details for future electronic correspondence. This move aligns with modern practices in corporate governance, aiming to streamline shareholder engagement and enhance operational efficiency.

For further insights into AU:SMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.