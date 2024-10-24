Star Minerals Ltd. Announces Digital AGM Approach

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, encouraging shareholders to pre-register and submit questions in advance to facilitate a smooth meeting process. The company is opting for digital communication, urging shareholders to access meeting documents online and update their details for future electronic correspondence. This move aligns with modern practices in corporate governance, aiming to streamline shareholder engagement and enhance operational efficiency.

