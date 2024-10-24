Star Minerals Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to participate in this physical meeting to discuss the company’s future strategies and initiatives. This meeting is a pivotal moment for stakeholders to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its upcoming plans.

For further insights into AU:SMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.