Star Minerals Ltd. Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to participate in this physical meeting to discuss the company’s future strategies and initiatives. This meeting is a pivotal moment for stakeholders to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its upcoming plans.

