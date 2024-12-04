Star Minerals Issues New Unquoted Equity Securities

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has announced the issuance of nearly 12 million unquoted equity securities divided into three tranches, each set for release on December 4, 2024. This move, part of an employee incentive scheme, showcases the company’s efforts to motivate its workforce and potentially enhance future performance. Investors might find this development intriguing as it hints at strategic growth initiatives within the company.

