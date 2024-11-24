News & Insights

Star Minerals Issues 11 Million Shares on ASX

November 24, 2024 — 09:27 pm EST

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 11 million fully paid ordinary shares, marking a significant move in its financial strategy. These shares will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange, potentially impacting the company’s market position. Investors and market watchers may find this an intriguing development in the mining sector.

