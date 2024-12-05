Star Minerals: Director’s Acquisition Signals Growth Potential

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.
Star Minerals Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest as Ian George Stuart acquired 5,000,000 new performance rights, valued at $162,250, approved by shareholders. This acquisition reflects the company’s strategic alignment and potential future growth, offering intriguing prospects for investors watching the company’s trajectory.
