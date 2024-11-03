News & Insights

Stocks

Star Minerals Announces Major Share Issuance Plan

November 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of over 63 million fully paid ordinary securities, with key dates including an ex-date of November 6 and an offer closing date of November 20, 2024. This pro rata issue is renounceable, allowing shareholders the opportunity to buy additional shares in proportion to their existing holdings.

For further insights into AU:SMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.