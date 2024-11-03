Star Minerals Announces Major Share Issuance Plan

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of over 63 million fully paid ordinary securities, with key dates including an ex-date of November 6 and an offer closing date of November 20, 2024. This pro rata issue is renounceable, allowing shareholders the opportunity to buy additional shares in proportion to their existing holdings.

