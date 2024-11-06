News & Insights

Star Minerals Announces Digital Shareholder Meeting Strategy

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has announced its upcoming shareholder meeting set for December 6, 2024, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance. The company is advocating for digital access to meeting documents and registration, streamlining communication through electronic channels. This approach highlights Star Minerals’ commitment to efficient shareholder engagement and modernized communication practices.

