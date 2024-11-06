Star Minerals Announces December General Meeting

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. has announced its upcoming General Meeting scheduled for December 6, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit their proxy forms by December 4, 2024, to ensure their votes are counted. This meeting will address important company matters, including the Earn-In Agreement and the Equity Incentive Plan.

