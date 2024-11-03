Star Minerals Announces $2.5M Entitlement Offer

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. is launching a renounceable entitlement offer for its shareholders, aiming to raise approximately $2.525 million. Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase two new shares for every three shares they currently hold at $0.04 each. The offer, managed by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd, opens on November 8, 2024, and closes on November 20, 2024.

