News & Insights

Stocks

Star Minerals Announces $2.5M Entitlement Offer

November 03, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Star Minerals Ltd. (AU:SMS) has released an update.

Star Minerals Ltd. is launching a renounceable entitlement offer for its shareholders, aiming to raise approximately $2.525 million. Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase two new shares for every three shares they currently hold at $0.04 each. The offer, managed by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd, opens on November 8, 2024, and closes on November 20, 2024.

For further insights into AU:SMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.