STAR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of iStar Inc (Symbol: STAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.03, changing hands as high as $25.41 per share. iStar Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.18 per share, with $27.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.91.

