News & Insights

Stocks

Star Group Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Star Group Company Limited (HK:1560) has released an update.

Star Group Company Limited announced that all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and a change to the company name, were passed with overwhelming shareholder support at their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024. The resolutions included mandates to allot and deal with shares, repurchase shares, and extend the existing share allotment mandate. Each resolution received close to or exactly 100% approval, signaling strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

For further insights into HK:1560 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.