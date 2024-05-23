Star Group Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Star Group Company Limited (HK:1560) has released an update.

Star Group Company Limited announced that all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, director re-elections, and a change to the company name, were passed with overwhelming shareholder support at their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024. The resolutions included mandates to allot and deal with shares, repurchase shares, and extend the existing share allotment mandate. Each resolution received close to or exactly 100% approval, signaling strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

