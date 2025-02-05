News & Insights

Stocks
SGU

Star Group, L.P. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decrease but Increased Net Income

February 05, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Star Group reports a 7.6% revenue decline in Q1 2025 despite increased heating oil and propane sales volume.

Quiver AI Summary

Star Group, L.P. reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showing a 7.6% decrease in total revenue, totaling $488.1 million compared to $528.1 million in the previous year. This decline was attributed to lower average petroleum prices, despite a slight increase in product volumes and higher service and installation revenue. The company sold 82.4 million gallons of home heating oil and propane, benefiting from colder temperatures and acquisitions, although customer attrition impacted results. Net income rose significantly by $19.9 million to $32.9 million, driven by favorable changes in fair value of derivative instruments and increased Adjusted EBITDA, which reached $51.9 million. CEO Jeff Woosnam noted the busy quarter focused on acquisitions and service improvements, as well as a favorable outlook for the second quarter due to ongoing colder weather.

Potential Positives

  • Star Group reported an increase in net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching $32.9 million, up $19.9 million from the prior-year period.
  • The Company achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $51.9 million, representing a $2.8 million increase from the previous year, indicating improved operational performance.
  • Despite a decrease in total revenue, the volume of home heating oil and propane sold increased by 2.8% year-over-year, signaling resilient demand for its products.
  • Star completed a strategic acquisition aimed at strengthening its propane presence, enhancing its market position and service capabilities.

Potential Negatives

  • Star reported a 7.6 percent decrease in total revenue compared to the prior-year period, indicating potential challenges in market demand or pricing strategies.
  • The Company experienced net customer attrition, which may signal issues with customer retention or satisfaction.
  • While net income increased significantly due to favorable changes in derivative instruments, reliance on such fluctuations raises concerns about the sustainability of financial performance.

FAQ

What were Star Group's total revenues for Q1 fiscal 2025?

Star Group reported total revenues of $488.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

How did the average petroleum prices affect Star Group's revenue?

Star Group experienced a 7.6% decrease in revenue due to lower average petroleum prices.

What was the change in Star Group's net income for Q1 2025?

The company's net income increased by $19.9 million to $32.9 million in Q1 2025.

What factors contributed to the increase in home heating oil and propane volume?

Increased volume was attributed to acquisitions and colder temperatures, despite some customer attrition.

When will Star Group host its next conference call?

Star Group will host a conference call on February 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$SGU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SGU stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 116,872 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,372,077
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 66,806 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $784,302
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 51,210 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $601,205
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 48,224 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $566,149
  • BROWN ADVISORY INC added 48,113 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $564,846
  • HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 46,511 shares (-55.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $546,039
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 41,066 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $482,114

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter, the three month period ended December 31, 2024.




Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



For the fiscal 2025 first quarter, Star reported a 7.6 percent decrease in total revenue to $488.1 million compared with $528.1 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower average petroleum prices even as product volumes rose slightly year-over-year and service and installation revenue increased. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2025 first quarter rose by 2.3 million gallons, or 2.8 percent, to 82.4 million gallons, as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and colder temperatures was only slightly offset by the impact of net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 4.1 percent colder than the three months ended December 31, 2023 but 10.5 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Selling prices decreased largely due to a decline in wholesale product cost of $0.4969 per gallon, or 18.4 percent, compared to the prior-year period.



Star’s net income increased by $19.9 million in the quarter, to $32.9 million, as a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $24.3 million, a $2.8 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and a $0.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses was only partially offset by a $7.8 million increase in income taxes.



The Company reported first quarter Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $51.9 million, or $2.8 million more than in the prior-year period, as a $4.0 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA from recent acquisitions and higher per gallon margins in the base business more than offset the impact of a 3.8 million gallon decrease in home heating oil and propane volume sold in the base business.



“The first quarter was a busy one for Star due to acquisition-related activities combined with slightly colder temperatures,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While selling prices fell, volumes rose modestly year-over-year, and we continued to improve the performance and contribution of our service and installation business concurrently. As previously announced, we completed a sizable strategic acquisition after the quarter ended. We believe this has further strengthened our propane presence within the Company’s existing operating footprint, and we’re excited to welcome our new employees and a well-known brand to the Star Group family. Looking ahead, we’re benefitting from colder temperatures thus far in the second quarter and, with our ongoing focus on service quality and reliability, believe we are well positioned for the remainder of the year.”




EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)



EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:




  • compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;


  • financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;


  • operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;


  • ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and


  • the viability of acquisitions, capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.





The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations, as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:




  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;


  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;


  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;


  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and


  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.






REMINDER:



Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, February 6, 2025. The webcast will be accessible on the company’s website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 888-346-3470 (or 412-317-5169 for international callers).




About Star Group, L.P.



Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at

www.sec.gov

and by visiting Star's website at

www.stargrouplp.com

, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.




Forward Looking Information



This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our operational and financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, future global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.



(financials follow)






























































































































































































































































































































































































STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,


September 30,



(in thousands)


2024




2024


ASSETS

(unaudited)



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,792


$
117,335

Receivables, net of allowance of $5,707 and $6,434, respectively

176,279



94,981

Inventories

68,269



41,587

Fair asset value of derivative instruments

51






Prepaid expenses and other current assets

37,566



27,566

Total current assets

330,957



281,469

Property and equipment, net

104,627



104,534

Operating lease right-of-use assets

91,023



91,141

Goodwill

276,074



275,829

Intangibles, net

95,005



98,712

Restricted cash

250



250

Captive insurance collateral

75,684



74,851

Deferred charges and other assets, net

13,132



12,825

Total assets
$
986,752


$
939,611


LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL




Current liabilities



Accounts payable
$
48,234


$
31,547

Revolving credit facility borrowings

7,830



5

Fair liability value of derivative instruments

7,041



13,971

Current maturities of long-term debt

21,000



21,000

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

20,598



19,832

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

123,990



116,317

Unearned service contract revenue

79,568



66,424

Customer credit balances

88,692



104,700

Total current liabilities

396,953



373,796

Long-term debt

182,670



187,811

Long-term operating lease liabilities

75,275



75,916

Deferred tax liabilities, net

24,960



21,922

Other long-term liabilities

15,852



16,273


Partners' capital



Common unitholders

308,528



282,058

General partner

(5,775
)


(5,714
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

(11,711
)


(12,451
)

Total partners' capital

291,042



263,893

Total liabilities and partners' capital
$
986,752


$
939,611






































































































































































































































































































STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Three Months


Ended December 31,



(in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited)


2024




2023

Sales:



Product
$
399,459


$
448,550

Installations and services

88,604



79,546

Total sales

488,063



528,096

Cost and expenses:



Cost of product

248,699



303,338

Cost of installations and services

81,665



75,107

(Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments

(5,258
)


19,030

Delivery and branch expenses

99,327



94,364

Depreciation and amortization expenses

7,903



8,386

General and administrative expenses

7,183



7,021

Finance charge income

(675
)


(771
)

Operating income

49,219



21,621

Interest expense, net

(3,011
)


(3,218
)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

(300
)


(250
)

Income before income taxes
$
45,908


$
18,153

Income tax expense

13,024



5,174

Net income
$
32,884


$
12,979

General Partner's interest in net income

307



118

Limited Partners' interest in net income
$
32,577


$
12,861










Per unit data (Basic and Diluted):



Net income available to limited partners
$
0.94


$
0.36

Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings

0.15



0.04

Basic and diluted income per Limited Partner Unit:
$
0.79


$
0.32





Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted)

34,587



35,593



























































































































































































































































































SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION




STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



(in thousands)


2024




2023

Net income
$
32,884


$
12,979

Plus:



Income tax expense

13,024



5,174

Amortization of debt issuance costs

300



250

Interest expense, net

3,011



3,218

Depreciation and amortization

7,903



8,386

EBITDA

57,122



30,007

(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments

(5,258
)


19,030

Adjusted EBITDA

51,864



49,037



Add / (subtract)



Income tax expense

(13,024
)


(5,174
)

Interest expense, net

(3,011
)


(3,218
)

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

182



649

Increase in accounts receivables

(81,476
)


(73,590
)

Increase in inventories

(26,670
)


(26,805
)

Decrease in customer credit balances

(16,199
)


(21,852
)

Change in deferred taxes

2,667



(1,591
)

Change in other operating assets and liabilities

21,103



22,236

Net cash used in operating activities
$
(64,564
)

$
(60,308
)

Net cash used in investing activities
$
(4,652
)

$
(5,875
)

Net cash provided by financing activities
$
673


$
40,917









Home heating oil and propane gallons sold

82,400



80,100

Other petroleum products

30,700



32,400

Total all products

113,100



112,500























CONTACT:

Star Group, L.P.
Chris Witty

Investor Relations
Darrow Associates

203/328-7310
646/438-9385 or cwitty@darrowir.com





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

SGU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.