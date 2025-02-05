Star Group, L.P. Reports Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decrease but Increased Net Income

Star Group reports a 7.6% revenue decline in Q1 2025 despite increased heating oil and propane sales volume.

Quiver AI Summary

Star Group, L.P. reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, showing a 7.6% decrease in total revenue, totaling $488.1 million compared to $528.1 million in the previous year. This decline was attributed to lower average petroleum prices, despite a slight increase in product volumes and higher service and installation revenue. The company sold 82.4 million gallons of home heating oil and propane, benefiting from colder temperatures and acquisitions, although customer attrition impacted results. Net income rose significantly by $19.9 million to $32.9 million, driven by favorable changes in fair value of derivative instruments and increased Adjusted EBITDA, which reached $51.9 million. CEO Jeff Woosnam noted the busy quarter focused on acquisitions and service improvements, as well as a favorable outlook for the second quarter due to ongoing colder weather.

Potential Positives

Star Group reported an increase in net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, reaching $32.9 million, up $19.9 million from the prior-year period.

The Company achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $51.9 million, representing a $2.8 million increase from the previous year, indicating improved operational performance.

Despite a decrease in total revenue, the volume of home heating oil and propane sold increased by 2.8% year-over-year, signaling resilient demand for its products.

Star completed a strategic acquisition aimed at strengthening its propane presence, enhancing its market position and service capabilities.

Potential Negatives

Star reported a 7.6 percent decrease in total revenue compared to the prior-year period, indicating potential challenges in market demand or pricing strategies.

The Company experienced net customer attrition, which may signal issues with customer retention or satisfaction.

While net income increased significantly due to favorable changes in derivative instruments, reliance on such fluctuations raises concerns about the sustainability of financial performance.

FAQ

What were Star Group's total revenues for Q1 fiscal 2025?

Star Group reported total revenues of $488.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

How did the average petroleum prices affect Star Group's revenue?

Star Group experienced a 7.6% decrease in revenue due to lower average petroleum prices.

What was the change in Star Group's net income for Q1 2025?

The company's net income increased by $19.9 million to $32.9 million in Q1 2025.

What factors contributed to the increase in home heating oil and propane volume?

Increased volume was attributed to acquisitions and colder temperatures, despite some customer attrition.

When will Star Group host its next conference call?

Star Group will host a conference call on February 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SGU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $SGU stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter, the three month period ended December 31, 2024.







Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023







For the fiscal 2025 first quarter, Star reported a 7.6 percent decrease in total revenue to $488.1 million compared with $528.1 million in the prior-year period, reflecting lower average petroleum prices even as product volumes rose slightly year-over-year and service and installation revenue increased. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2025 first quarter rose by 2.3 million gallons, or 2.8 percent, to 82.4 million gallons, as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and colder temperatures was only slightly offset by the impact of net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 4.1 percent colder than the three months ended December 31, 2023 but 10.5 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Selling prices decreased largely due to a decline in wholesale product cost of $0.4969 per gallon, or 18.4 percent, compared to the prior-year period.





Star’s net income increased by $19.9 million in the quarter, to $32.9 million, as a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $24.3 million, a $2.8 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, and a $0.5 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses was only partially offset by a $7.8 million increase in income taxes.





The Company reported first quarter Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $51.9 million, or $2.8 million more than in the prior-year period, as a $4.0 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA from recent acquisitions and higher per gallon margins in the base business more than offset the impact of a 3.8 million gallon decrease in home heating oil and propane volume sold in the base business.





“The first quarter was a busy one for Star due to acquisition-related activities combined with slightly colder temperatures,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While selling prices fell, volumes rose modestly year-over-year, and we continued to improve the performance and contribution of our service and installation business concurrently. As previously announced, we completed a sizable strategic acquisition after the quarter ended. We believe this has further strengthened our propane presence within the Company’s existing operating footprint, and we’re excited to welcome our new employees and a well-known brand to the Star Group family. Looking ahead, we’re benefitting from colder temperatures thus far in the second quarter and, with our ongoing focus on service quality and reliability, believe we are well positioned for the remainder of the year.”







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)







EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:







compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;



compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;



financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;



financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;



operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;



operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;



ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and



ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and



the viability of acquisitions, capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.











The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations, as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;



although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;



although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.













REMINDER:







Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, February 6, 2025. The webcast will be accessible on the company’s website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 888-346-3470 (or 412-317-5169 for international callers).







About Star Group, L.P.







Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at



www.sec.gov



and by visiting Star's website at



www.stargrouplp.com



, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.







Forward Looking Information







This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our operational and financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, future global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.





(financials follow)























STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























December 31,













September 30,















(in thousands)















2024





















2024

















ASSETS









(unaudited)





















Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





48,792













$





117,335













Receivables, net of allowance of $5,707 and $6,434, respectively









176,279

















94,981













Inventories









68,269

















41,587













Fair asset value of derivative instruments









51

















—













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









37,566

















27,566













Total current assets









330,957

















281,469













Property and equipment, net









104,627

















104,534













Operating lease right-of-use assets









91,023

















91,141













Goodwill









276,074

















275,829













Intangibles, net









95,005

















98,712













Restricted cash









250

















250













Captive insurance collateral









75,684

















74,851













Deferred charges and other assets, net









13,132

















12,825













Total assets





$





986,752













$





939,611















LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL

























Current liabilities























Accounts payable





$





48,234













$





31,547













Revolving credit facility borrowings









7,830

















5













Fair liability value of derivative instruments









7,041

















13,971













Current maturities of long-term debt









21,000

















21,000













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









20,598

















19,832













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









123,990

















116,317













Unearned service contract revenue









79,568

















66,424













Customer credit balances









88,692

















104,700













Total current liabilities









396,953

















373,796













Long-term debt









182,670

















187,811













Long-term operating lease liabilities









75,275

















75,916













Deferred tax liabilities, net









24,960

















21,922













Other long-term liabilities









15,852

















16,273















Partners' capital























Common unitholders









308,528

















282,058













General partner









(5,775





)













(5,714





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes









(11,711





)













(12,451





)









Total partners' capital









291,042

















263,893













Total liabilities and partners' capital





$





986,752













$





939,611



































STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

























Three Months





Ended December 31,















(in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited)















2024





















2023















Sales:





















Product





$





399,459













$





448,550













Installations and services









88,604

















79,546













Total sales









488,063

















528,096













Cost and expenses:





















Cost of product









248,699

















303,338













Cost of installations and services









81,665

















75,107













(Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments









(5,258





)













19,030













Delivery and branch expenses









99,327

















94,364













Depreciation and amortization expenses









7,903

















8,386













General and administrative expenses









7,183

















7,021













Finance charge income









(675





)













(771





)









Operating income









49,219

















21,621













Interest expense, net









(3,011





)













(3,218





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs









(300





)













(250





)









Income before income taxes





$





45,908













$





18,153













Income tax expense









13,024

















5,174













Net income





$





32,884













$





12,979













General Partner's interest in net income









307

















118













Limited Partners' interest in net income





$





32,577













$





12,861























































Per unit data (Basic and Diluted):























Net income available to limited partners





$





0.94













$





0.36













Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings









0.15

















0.04













Basic and diluted income per Limited Partner Unit:





$





0.79













$





0.32

































Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted)









34,587

















35,593























































SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION









STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES





















RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA







(Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended December 31,















(in thousands)















2024





















2023















Net income





$





32,884













$





12,979













Plus:





















Income tax expense









13,024

















5,174













Amortization of debt issuance costs









300

















250













Interest expense, net









3,011

















3,218













Depreciation and amortization









7,903

















8,386













EBITDA









57,122

















30,007













(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments









(5,258





)













19,030













Adjusted EBITDA









51,864

















49,037

















Add / (subtract)

























Income tax expense









(13,024





)













(5,174





)









Interest expense, net









(3,011





)













(3,218





)









Provision for losses on accounts receivable









182

















649













Increase in accounts receivables









(81,476





)













(73,590





)









Increase in inventories









(26,670





)













(26,805





)









Decrease in customer credit balances









(16,199





)













(21,852





)









Change in deferred taxes









2,667

















(1,591





)









Change in other operating assets and liabilities









21,103

















22,236













Net cash used in operating activities





$





(64,564





)









$





(60,308





)









Net cash used in investing activities





$





(4,652





)









$





(5,875





)









Net cash provided by financing activities





$





673













$





40,917





















































Home heating oil and propane gallons sold









82,400

















80,100













Other petroleum products









30,700

















32,400













Total all products









113,100

















112,500

























CONTACT:













Star Group, L.P.





Chris Witty









Investor Relations





Darrow Associates









203/328-7310





646/438-9385 or cwitty@darrowir.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.