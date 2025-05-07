Star Group, L.P. Reports 11.6% Increase in Q2 Revenue and 22.9% Increase in Home Heating Oil and Propane Volume

Star Group reports a 11.6% revenue increase and $17.5 million net income growth in fiscal Q2 2025.

Star Group, L.P. reported strong financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter, ending March 31, 2025, with total revenues increasing by 11.6% to $743 million, driven by a significant rise in the volume of home heating oil and propane sold, which rose by 22.9% year-over-year due to colder weather and recent acquisitions. Despite lower selling prices for petroleum products, the company achieved a net income of $85.9 million, up $17.5 million from the previous year, aided by a $31.9 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $128.2 million. Over the six-month period, revenue also grew by 3.1% to $1.2 billion, with a 14.7% increase in volume sold. Star's management highlighted the positive impact of operational efficiency, a recent dividend increase, and a focus on expanding their HVAC business. The company also noted the challenges of their weather hedge contracts but expressed optimism for future growth and service enhancement.

Potential Positives

Star Group reported an 11.6 percent increase in total revenue for the fiscal 2025 second quarter, amounting to $743.0 million, driven by higher volumes sold.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold increased by 22.9 percent, reaching 143.9 million gallons, attributed to colder weather and successful acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA grew significantly, reaching $128.2 million, up from $96.3 million in the prior year, reflecting improved margins and increased sales volume.

The company raised its annual dividend by 5 cents to 74 cents per unit, signaling confidence in its financial performance and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Star Group recorded a significant expense of $3.1 million under its weather hedge contracts due to colder temperatures, contrasting with a prior-year credit of $6.5 million, indicating risk exposure in their hedging strategy.

The company reported a decline in selling prices, attributed to lower wholesale product costs, which may signal vulnerability to pricing pressures in their market.

Despite reporting an increase in net income, the rise in income tax expense and other expenses like higher depreciation and interest may indicate potential challenges in maintaining profit margins moving forward.

FAQ

What are Star Group's recent financial results?

Star Group reported an 11.6% revenue increase, reaching $743.0 million in Q2 2025 compared to $666.0 million in Q2 2024.

How did weather impact Star Group's sales volume?

Colder temperatures contributed to a 22.9% increase in home heating oil and propane sales volume in Q2 2025.

What is Star Group's Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025?

Star Group's Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2025 was $128.2 million, up from $96.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.

What strategic actions did Star Group take in 2025?

Star Group completed $126.5 million in acquisitions and raised its annual dividend by 5 cents per unit in 2025.

What is Star Group's focus moving forward?

Star Group aims to enhance operational efficiency and expand its HVAC business while maintaining quality customer service.

Full Release



STAMFORD, Conn., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter, the three month period ended March 31, 2025.







Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024







For the fiscal 2025 second quarter, Star reported an 11.6 percent increase in total revenue to $743.0 million compared with $666.0 million in the prior-year period, largely reflecting higher volumes sold, which more than offset the impact from lower selling prices for petroleum products. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2025 second quarter rose by 26.8 million gallons, or 22.9 percent, to 143.9 million gallons, as the additional volume provided from colder weather, acquisitions and other factors more than offset the impact of net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were 12.9 percent colder than the three months ended March 31, 2024 but 4.5 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Selling prices decreased largely due to a decline in wholesale product cost of $0.2887 per gallon, or 10.9 percent.





Star’s net income increased by $17.5 million in the quarter, to $85.9 million, as a $31.9 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA was partially offset by a $6.9 million greater income tax expense, a $5.7 million unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments, $1.2 million of higher depreciation and amortization expenses and a $0.7 million increase in net interest expense.





The Company reported second quarter Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $128.2 million, versus $96.3 million in fiscal 2024, due to higher home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins and an increase in volume sold due to colder weather and recent acquisitions. This more than offset the negative impact year-over-year – $9.6 million – from the Company’s weather hedge. The temperatures experienced during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were colder than the strike prices and, therefore, the Company recorded an expense under those weather hedge contracts of $3.1 million. This compares to the prior-year period which, due to warmer weather, the Company recorded a credit of $6.5 million under its weather hedge contract.





“Our performance this quarter was positively impacted by recent acquisitions and weather that, while 4.5 percent warmer than normal, was almost 13 percent colder than in fiscal 2024. This led to a nearly 23 percent volume increase in home heating oil and propane versus the prior-year period,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Since February 1, 2024 we’ve completed $126.5 million of acquisitions, some of which were acquired during our current heating season and, therefore, are not fully reflected in our results. In addition, we recently raised our annual dividend by 5 cents, to 74 cents per unit. As we near the end of the heating season, we continue to focus on operational execution and efficiency and expanding our HVAC business while remaining committed to the best in customer service. We are pleased with our results year-to-date and look forward to enhancing our services in the months to come.”







Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 Compared to the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024







For the six months ended March 31, 2025, Star reported a 3.1 percent increase in total revenue to $1.2 billion, reflecting higher volumes sold, offsetting a decline in selling prices in response to lower wholesale product costs. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the first six months of fiscal 2025 increased by 29.0 million gallons, or 14.7 percent, to 226.3 million gallons, reflecting colder temperatures, the additional volume provided from acquisitions and other factor, more than offsetting net customer attrition. Temperatures in Star’s geographic areas of operation fiscal year-to-date were 9.4 percent colder than during the prior-year period but 6.8 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.





Star’s net income increased by $37.4 million for the first six months of fiscal 2025, to $118.8 million, primarily due to $34.7 million of higher Adjusted EBITDA and an $18.6 million favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments that was partially offset by a $14.8 million higher income tax provision, a $0.7 million increase in depreciation and amortization expenses and a $0.4 million increase in net interest expense.





Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA increased by $34.7 million, to $180.0 million, compared to the prior-year period due to an increase in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins and volume, reflecting acquisitions and colder weather, more than offsetting a $10.6 million reduction in the Company’s weather hedge benefit. The temperatures experienced during the weather hedge period ending March 31, 2025 were colder than the strike prices and, therefore, the Company recorded an expense under those weather hedge contracts of $3.1 million. This compares to the prior-year period which, due to warmer weather, the Company recorded a credit of $7.5 million under its weather hedge contract.







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)







EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:







compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;



financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;



operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;



ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and



the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.











The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:







EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;



although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.













REMINDER:







Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, May 8, 2025. The webcast will be accessible on the company’s website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 888-346-3470 (or 412-317-5169 for international callers).







About Star Group, L.P.







Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at



www.sec.gov



and by visiting Star's website at



www.stargrouplp.com



, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.







Forward Looking Information







This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, tariff regimes, including newly imposed U.S. tariffs and any additional responsive non-U.S. tariffs or additional U.S. tariffs, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our operational and financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, future global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

















(financials follow)































STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





























March 31,













September 30,















(in thousands)















2025













2024













ASSETS













(unaudited)





















Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





18,502













$





117,335













Receivables, net of allowance of $7,149 and $6,434, respectively













216,542

















94,981













Inventories













65,941

















41,587













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













29,822

















27,566













Total current assets













330,807

















281,469













Property and equipment, net













127,970

















104,534













Operating lease right-of-use assets













92,344

















91,141













Goodwill













292,457

















275,829













Intangibles, net













126,578

















98,712













Restricted cash













250

















250













Captive insurance collateral













76,496

















74,851













Deferred charges and other assets, net













12,564

















12,825













Total assets









$





1,059,466













$





939,611















LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL





























Current liabilities



























Accounts payable









$





45,277













$





31,547













Revolving credit facility borrowings













22,348

















5













Fair liability value of derivative instruments













1,629

















13,971













Current maturities of long-term debt













21,000

















21,000













Current portion of operating lease liabilities













21,117

















19,832













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













154,455

















116,317













Unearned service contract revenue













75,732

















66,424













Customer credit balances













44,537

















104,700













Total current liabilities













386,095

















373,796













Long-term debt













177,494

















187,811













Long-term operating lease liabilities













75,700

















75,916













Deferred tax liabilities, net













33,589

















21,922













Other long-term liabilities













16,007

















16,273















Partners’ capital



























Common unitholders













387,603

















282,058













General partner













(5,340





)













(5,714





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes













(11,682





)













(12,451





)









Total partners’ capital













370,581

















263,893













Total liabilities and partners’ capital









$





1,059,466













$





939,611



























































STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





























Three Months





Ended March 31,













Six Months





Ended March 31,















(in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited)



















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024















Sales:





































Product









$





665,105













$





595,298













$





1,064,564













$





1,043,848













Installations and services













77,940

















70,734

















166,544

















150,280













Total sales













743,045

















666,032

















1,231,108

















1,194,128













Cost and expenses:





































Cost of product













406,950

















389,394

















655,649

















692,732













Cost of installations and services













76,210

















70,592

















157,875

















145,699













(Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments













(6,101





)













(11,752





)













(11,359





)













7,278













Delivery and branch expenses













124,927

















104,085

















224,254

















198,449













Depreciation and amortization expenses













8,912

















7,748

















16,815

















16,134













General and administrative expenses













8,187

















6,887

















15,370

















13,908













Finance charge income













(1,412





)













(1,253





)













(2,087





)













(2,024





)









Operating income













125,372

















100,331

















174,591

















121,952













Interest expense, net













(4,464





)













(3,838





)













(7,475





)













(7,056





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs













(230





)













(249





)













(530





)













(499





)









Income before income taxes









$





120,678













$





96,244













$





166,586













$





114,397













Income tax expense













34,767

















27,870

















47,791

















33,044













Net income









$





85,911













$





68,374













$





118,795













$





81,353













General Partner’s interest in net income













802

















620

















1,109

















738













Limited Partners’ interest in net income









$





85,109













$





67,754













$





117,686













$





80,615























































































Per unit data (Basic and Diluted):







































Net income available to limited partners









$





2.46













$





1.91













$





3.40













$





2.27













Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings













0.45

















0.35

















0.60

















0.39













Basic and diluted income per Limited Partner Unit:









$





2.01













$





1.56













$





2.80













$





1.88

















































Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted)













34,569

















35,549

















34,578

















35,571







































































SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION









STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES













RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA









(Unaudited)





























Three Months





Ended March 31,















(in thousands)



















2025





















2024















Net income









$





85,911













$





68,374













Plus:

























Income tax expense













34,767

















27,870













Amortization of debt issuance costs













230

















249













Interest expense, net













4,464

















3,838













Depreciation and amortization













8,912

















7,748













EBITDA













134,284

















108,079













(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments













(6,101





)













(11,752





)









Adjusted EBITDA













128,183

















96,327

















Add / (subtract)





























Income tax expense













(34,767





)













(27,870





)









Interest expense, net













(4,464





)













(3,838





)









Provision for losses on accounts receivable













2,987

















3,023













Increase in accounts receivables













(43,246





)













(14,119





)









Decrease in inventories













4,520

















21,332













Decrease in customer credit balances













(45,201





)













(39,763





)









Change in deferred taxes













8,737

















(1,165





)









Change in other operating assets and liabilities













31,856

















21,202













Net cash provided by operating activities









$





48,605













$





55,129













Net cash used in investing activities









$





(81,755





)









$





(23,342





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities









$





2,860













$





(39,649





)

























































Home heating oil and propane gallons sold













143,900

















117,100













Other petroleum products













28,900

















30,200













Total all products













172,800

















147,300



























































SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION









STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES













RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA









(Unaudited)





























Six Months Ended





March 31,















(in thousands)



















2025





















2024















Net income









$





118,795













$





81,353













Plus:

























Income tax expense













47,791

















33,044













Amortization of debt issuance costs













530

















499













Interest expense, net













7,475

















7,056













Depreciation and amortization













16,815

















16,134













EBITDA













191,406

















138,086













(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments













(11,359





)













7,278













Adjusted EBITDA













180,047

















145,364

















Add / (subtract)





























Income tax expense













(47,791





)













(33,044





)









Interest expense, net













(7,475





)













(7,056





)









Provision for losses on accounts receivable













3,169

















3,672













Increase in accounts receivables













(124,722





)













(87,709





)









Increase in inventories













(22,150





)













(5,473





)









Decrease in customer credit balances













(61,400





)













(61,615





)









Change in deferred taxes













11,404

















(2,756





)









Change in other operating assets and liabilities













52,959

















43,438













Net cash used in operating activities









$





(15,959





)









$





(5,179





)









Net cash used in investing activities









$





(86,407





)









$





(29,217





)









Net cash provided by financing activities









$





3,533













$





1,268





























































Home heating oil and propane gallons sold













226,300

















197,300













Other petroleum products













59,600

















62,500













Total all products













285,900

















259,800

























