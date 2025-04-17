Star Group, L.P. Announces Increase in Quarterly Distribution for 13th Consecutive Year

Star Group, L.P. increases quarterly distribution to $0.1850 per unit, marking 13 consecutive years of dividend growth.

Star Group, L.P. announced an increase in its quarterly distribution, raising it from $0.1725 to $0.1850 per common unit for the three months ending March 31, 2025, which equates to an annual increase of $0.05 to $0.74. This continues the company's trend of annual dividend increases for 13 consecutive years. The record date for this distribution is April 28, 2025, and the payment date is set for May 7, 2025. Star Group, a provider of heating products and services, operates primarily in the northeastern and mid-Atlantic United States and claims to be the largest retail distributor of home heating oil by sales volume. The press release also includes forward-looking statements and highlights various risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's future performance.

The company has increased its quarterly distribution to $0.1850 per common unit, indicating financial growth and stability.

This marks the 13th consecutive year of annual dividend increases, demonstrating a consistent commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The press release emphasizes a range of significant risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's future performance, including geopolitical events, inflation, customer retention challenges, and market volatility, which may raise concerns among investors.

The extensive list of forward-looking statements and cautionary notes may indicate that the company is facing numerous challenges that could hinder its strategic plans and growth.

While announcing an increase in distributions, the reference to various operational risks might be perceived as a lack of confidence in sustained financial stability, potentially unsettling investors.

What is the new distribution amount for Star Group’s common units?

The quarterly distribution has increased to $0.1850 per common unit, up from $0.1725.

When is the record date for the new distribution?

The record date is April 28, 2025.

What does Star Group, L.P. specialize in?

Star Group specializes in home heating products and services for residential and commercial customers.

How long has Star Group been increasing its annual dividend?

This marks the 13th consecutive year of annual dividend increases for Star Group.

Where can I find more information about Star Group?

More information is available on Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com and through its SEC filings.

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $SGU stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today announced that it has increased its quarterly distribution for the three months ended March 31, 2025 to $0.1850 per common unit from $0.1725 per common unit – representing an increase of $0.05 annually, to $0.74. This marks the 13th year of continuous annual increases in the Company’s dividend.







Record date: April 28, 2025



Payment date: May 7, 2025









About Star Group, L.P.







Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.







Forward Looking Information







This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our operational and financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, future global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.











CONTACT:















Star Group, L. P.





Chris Witty









Investor Relations





Darrow Associates









203/328-7310





646/438-9385 or cwitty@darrowir.com







