Star Group, L.P. (SGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Star Group, L.P. (SGU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.132 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SGU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.42, the dividend yield is 5.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SGU was $9.42, representing a -5.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.95 and a 54.17% increase over the 52 week low of $6.11.

SGU is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). SGU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SGU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.