Star Group, L.P. (SGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Star Group, L.P. (SGU) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SGU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.04, the dividend yield is 5.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SGU was $11.04, representing a -8.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.03 and a 21.72% increase over the 52 week low of $9.07.

SGU is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). SGU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sgu Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.