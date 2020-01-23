Star Group, L.P. (SGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Star Group, L.P. (SGU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SGU has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SGU was $9.48, representing a -7.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.25 and a 6.4% increase over the 52 week low of $8.91.

SGU is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). SGU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SGU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

