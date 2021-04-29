Star Group, L.P. (SGU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Star Group, L.P. (SGU) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.142 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SGU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.58% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.05, the dividend yield is 5.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SGU was $11.05, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.20 and a 53.9% increase over the 52 week low of $7.18.

SGU is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). SGU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SGU Dividend History page.

