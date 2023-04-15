Star Gas Partners (SGU) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Star Gas Partners said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.65 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on May 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.48%, the lowest has been 4.51%, and the highest has been 7.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Gas Partners. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGU is 0.36%, an increase of 12.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.67% to 12,043K shares. The put/call ratio of SGU is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBSM - Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGU by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Euclidean Technologies Management holds 103K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 101.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGU by 99.94% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 233K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGU by 51.74% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGU by 31.77% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 435.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGU by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Star Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. In certain of Star's marketing areas, the Company provides plumbing services, primarily to its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast, Central and Southeast U.S. regions.

